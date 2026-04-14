Bata gets Chandigarh consumer court rap: Denied replacement for wrong shoes, Mohali man wins battle

The Consumer Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Bata India Limited to pay a compensation of Rs 4,500 to a Mohali resident for refusing to refund the amount paid for two pairs of shoes which were uncomfortable for him as they were not of correct size.

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Sohan Singh, a resident of Mohali, Punjab, in the complaint filed with the commission, said that on January 21, 2024, he had visited a showroom of Bata in Sector 17 and ordered two pairs of shoes, costing Rs 2,250 each, after staff took his foot measurement at the showroom.

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He paid the entire amount of Rs 4,500. He received both packages of shoes, along with shipping invoices, on January 27 and January 29 in 2024. However, when he tried the shoes, he found that they were uncomfortable. On closer scrutiny, he found out the size of both pairs was wrong.

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Thereafter, he contacted the customer care of BATA (Hush Puppies) and also approached the showroom. He was assured that he would get shoes of correct size and an email in this regard was also sent to him on January 29.

However, when he visited the store later, the staff refused to provide the shoes as ordered.

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Alleging that the acts amount to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of OPs, he filed a complaint seeking refund of the amount along with interest, compensation and litigation expenses.

After hearing the arguments, the Commission said that it was safe to hold that since the OPs (company and showroom) neither replaced the shoes in question nor refunded the amount thereof, despite taking the same back from the complainant, it amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on their part.

Hence, it directed the OPs to refund the total invoice amount of the two pair of shoes, Rs 4,500, to the complainant along with an interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint and to also pay Rs 4,500 to the complainant as compensation for the harassment caused and the litigation expenses.