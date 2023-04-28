Bathinda stun Patiala eves in cricket pre-quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Bathinda eves stunned Patiala by six wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Punjab State Inter-District Women’s U-19 year’s One Day Limited Overs Tournament.

Playing at Dhruv Pandove Cricket Stadium in Patiala, the visitors scored 90/7 in 50 overs. Alice Pal (40 off 82, with eight boundaries) was the main run scorer for the side. Harsimrat Kaur (2/10) and Shruti Tiwari (2/26) were the most successful bowlers for Patiala.

In reply, Patiala batters were bundled out for 84 runs in 32 overs. Harsimrat (20) remained the highest run scorer for the side. Sakshi (3/27) and Mehak Sharma (3/9) picked majority of the wickets for the bowling side, while Alice Pal claimed 2/14.

Sangrur also qualified for the quarterfinals by registering an 80-run win over Mansa, while Fatehgarh Sahib went down against Ludhiana by seven wickets.

Ropar also made it to the quarterfinals by logging a 43-run win over Moga, whereas Jalandhar defeated Nawanshahr by 274 runs.

Gurdaspur faced a 10-wicket defeat against Hoshiarpur, whereas Amritsar defeated Faridkot by 297 runs. Muktsar Sahib defeated Ferozepur by 10 wickets.