Bawa chosen for BCCI programme

Local cricketer and member of the 2022 U-19 World Cup winning Indian team, Raj Angad Bawa has been selected by the All India Senior Men’s Selection Committee for the BCCI Centre of Excellence High Performance Monitoring Programme for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season.
