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Home / Chandigarh / BBMB signs MoU with State Bank of India

BBMB signs MoU with State Bank of India

To deliver upgraded salary package Account and enhanced insurance benefits to its employees

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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In a major step towards enhancing employee welfare and financial security, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the State Bank of India (SBI). The agreement was formalised at a brief ceremony held at the BBMB Board Secretariat in Chandigarh in the presence of BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi and senior officials of both organisations.

Under the MoU, the SBI will extend its upgraded Central Government Salary Package (CGSP) to BBMB employees, offering enhanced banking services, improved financial assistance and comprehensive insurance benefits.

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More than 80% of the BBMB employees currently maintain salary accounts with the SBI. As part of the agreement, these existing accounts will be seamlessly migrated to the CGSP framework, enabling employees to avail themselves of the enhanced benefits without any additional formalities.

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The MoU places special emphasis on providing financial support to BBMB personnel and their dependents in the event of fatal or serious accidents, strengthening the social security cover available to employees and their families.

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