Be empathetic to victims, probe officers urged

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 26

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a training programme for investigating officers of the police dealing with cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at the District Courts Complex here.

Baljinder Singh Maan, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Mohali, apprised the investigating officers of the compensation that could be granted to the victims. He informed the officers that as per Section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the Special Court grants compensation to the minor victim. For claiming compensation, an application can be filed immediately after the commission of crime.

Maan urged the investigating officers to be empathetic towards the victims and apprise them of the compensation scheme so that they could file an application in court.

Besides, training on the Punjab Compensation Scheme, 2017, and NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes-2018 was also imparted.