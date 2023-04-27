Be empathetic to victims, probe officers urged

Mohali, April 26
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised a training programme for investigating officers of the police dealing with cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at the District Courts Complex here.
Baljinder Singh Maan, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Mohali, apprised the investigating officers of the compensation that could be granted to the victims. He informed the officers that as per Section 33 (8) of the POCSO Act, the Special Court grants compensation to the minor victim. For claiming compensation, an application can be filed immediately after the commission of crime.
Maan urged the investigating officers to be empathetic towards the victims and apprise them of the compensation scheme so that they could file an application in court.
Besides, training on the Punjab Compensation Scheme, 2017, and NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes-2018 was also imparted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...