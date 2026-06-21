DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Be ready for Punjab Assembly poll: Manish Sisodia to AAP workers

Be ready for Punjab Assembly poll: Manish Sisodia to AAP workers

Discusses door-to-door campaigning strategies

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:42 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. PTI file
Advertisement

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia held a meeting with party volunteers at a farm in Sirhind on Saturday.

Advertisement

Sisodia, who is the party’s in-charge for Punjab, reviewed the performance of the Punjab Government and asked workers to prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Sisodia sought feedback from the volunteers regarding the functioning of the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and discussed strategies to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

He urged the AAP volunteers to visit every household, spread awareness about the government’s welfare initiatives and listen to public concerns so that their issues could be resolved effectively.

Highlighting the achievements of the Mann government, Sisodia said Punjab had witnessed significant progress in key sectors.

Advertisement

He said the state had emerged as a leader in education reforms, while the health insurance scheme, providing coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, had brought major relief to families.

He also pointed to the reduction in the burden of electricity bills on consumers and claimed that canal water was now reaching far-off villages, with nearly 78 per cent of irrigation needs being met through canal water.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts