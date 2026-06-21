Be ready for Punjab Assembly poll: Manish Sisodia to AAP workers

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia held a meeting with party volunteers at a farm in Sirhind on Saturday.

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Sisodia, who is the party’s in-charge for Punjab, reviewed the performance of the Punjab Government and asked workers to prepare for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Addressing the gathering, Sisodia sought feedback from the volunteers regarding the functioning of the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and discussed strategies to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

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He urged the AAP volunteers to visit every household, spread awareness about the government’s welfare initiatives and listen to public concerns so that their issues could be resolved effectively.

Highlighting the achievements of the Mann government, Sisodia said Punjab had witnessed significant progress in key sectors.

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He said the state had emerged as a leader in education reforms, while the health insurance scheme, providing coverage up to Rs 10 lakh, had brought major relief to families.

He also pointed to the reduction in the burden of electricity bills on consumers and claimed that canal water was now reaching far-off villages, with nearly 78 per cent of irrigation needs being met through canal water.