Beant Singh Memorial board defaced, FIR lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 27

The UT police have booked an unidentified person for painting pro-Khalistan slogans on the board of Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day yesterday.

The slogans in Punjabi were painted on both sides of the board installed outside the memorial on the road opposite the furniture market. The suspect also wrote ‘SFJ Zindabad’ on the board. The SFJ (Sikh for Justice) is a US-based banned organisation.

The police said a patrol team of the Sector 36 police station noticed the defacement. A case under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, was registered against an unidentified person. “Efforts are being made to identify the suspect. We are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area,” said a police official.