Bedford School Mohali to host interactive session in Jalandhar

Bedford School Mohali, India's first British international girls’ boarding school, is set to host an exclusive interactive session in Jalandhar on January 24. The session will be held at Hotel Radisson, BMC Chowk, from 02.00 PM to 05.00 PM.

The event will feature Naomi Atkins, Founding Principal, Bedford School Mohali, who will engage with parents through an in-depth presentation, followed by a Q&A session and informal interaction over high tea.