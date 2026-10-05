Behind Pranavi’s golden moment, a Chandigarh city golfer’s support

Amid words of appreciation pouring in from across the country, a simple “Well done” message from her partner and local golfer Karandeep Kochhar brought a much-deserved smile to Pranavi Urs soon after she became the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal.

Pranavi (23) and Kochhar (27), both professional golfers, have shared a close emotional bond on the golf greens for several years. Their relationship blossomed from their shared passion for golf, bringing Pranavi from Mysuru and Chandigarh’s Kochhar closer.

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Last December, the two found themselves competing against each other at the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational Tour. In her first appearance in the tournament, Pranavi carded a bogey-free eight-under 60 to clinch the title at 14-under, defeating overnight leader Kochhar, who finished two shots behind.

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“What can I say? It’s good to watch her win the individual gold,” Kochhar said with a smile. He was in Hyderabad for his next tournament.

Pranavi scripted history in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games. She held on to a slender one-stroke lead in the final round to achieve the historic feat, which also helped India secure the team silver.

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“She is very confident when it comes to golf, and she played like a champion. There were some tough moments, but she sailed through them quite boldly. I think golf touring in recent years has helped young golfers a lot and possibly encouraged more youngsters to take up the game,” said Kochhar, who has been playing in the Asian Tour since 2022.

A shared passion

Both Pranavi and Kochhar started playing golf at a young age. Pranavi took up the sport after being inspired by her father and brother, while Kochhar followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Dr GS Kochhar, who bought him his first golf kit when he was just four.

Pranavi turned professional in 2020 and won two Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour titles. She was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2023.

Kochhar, who turned professional in 2017, won his maiden PGTI title at the 2022 PGTI Players Championship. In 2016, he became the first amateur to win a PGTI event. He also recently finished fourth in the Philippine Golf Championship.

Earlier this year, Kochhar was seen supporting Pranavi by caddying for her during events in Europe, including when she finished third in Sweden.

The golden moment

Pranavi fought a tight battle against China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan to win the Asian Games gold. She entered the final round with a three-shot overnight lead but suffered a triple bogey on the third hole.

She quickly gathered herself and bounced back with three birdies. On the final two holes, she made crucial par putts before finishing the 18th with another par to remain at 15-under.

Yin and Shannon both finished at 14-under, leaving Pranavi at the top of the leaderboard. India’s previous individual gold came through Shiv Kapur in the men’s event at the 2002 Asian Games. “She played in a very composed manner. As I said, it was a close call, but she is very calm when it comes to handling such situations,” Kochhar said.

‘Chandigarh feels like home’

“I am a regular visitor to Chandigarh to play with my partner Karandeep, and I am thankful to the Chandigarh Golf Club and the Chandigarh Golf Association for giving me a chance to play and practise,” said Pranavi.

₹1-crore reward

AM Green IGPL will award Pranavi Rs 1 crore for winning the women’s individual golf gold at the Asian Games. It will also award Rs 25 lakh to the Indian women’s team of Pranavi, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for winning silver in the team event. The Indian team finished at 14-under, behind China.

Aditi saved her best round for Saturday, carding a three-under 67 with six birdies in a row on the back nine, helping India hold on to the silver medal.