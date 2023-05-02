Benches, plants damaged in park

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

Unidentified persons damaged benches, plants and other structures at a park in Sector 30 here last night.

Councillor Taruna Mehta said: “It is a cheap act. We have informed the horticulture wing and the damaged things will be repaired. The police are also looking into the matter.”

A DDR has been filed with the police in this regard.