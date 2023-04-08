Benefits of meditation highlighted

Chandigarh, April 7
To commemorate World Health Day, a spiritual and meditation session was organised by spiritual teacher Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh on Friday.
A talk on the importance and benefits of meditation was delivered by Padma Vibhushan recipient Kamlesh D Patel, president of Sri Ramachandra Mission.
He said traditional practices such as meditation ensure robust mental and physical fitness and help body get rid of stress and other mental diseases.
