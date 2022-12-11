Bengal beat UT by 139 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Chandigarh girls suffered their second consecutive defeat in the ongoing U-19 Women’s ODI Tournament. Bengal defeated the UT team by 139 runs in Indore on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 313 runs, the Chandigarh team was bundled out for just 173 runs. Earlier, Chandigarh invited Bengal to bat first. Bengal started with a flying start while Chandigarh failed to dominate opposition throughout the innings.

Skipper Sneha Gupta (91), Brishti Maji (63) and unbeaten Bipisha Ghosh (61) helped Bengal post 312 runs for the loss of five wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. In reply, the UT team was all out for 173 runs in 48.1 overs. Twinkle Pathak (60) was the top scorer, while wicketkeeper batter Sarah added 50 runs to the total.