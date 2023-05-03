Bengaluru man held in Rs 2-crore cheating case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

A resident of Bengaluru has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing here for cheating local residents of Rs 2 crore.

A case of cheating was registered in December 2022 on a complaint filed by Shubham Dhiman of Sector 38.

He had alleged that Rohit Kumar Singh, his wife Meera Sharma, parents Shivaji Singh and Lalita Devi, and others, who were running a company, named M/s Earnedly Financial Services Limited, in Sector 38, Chandigarh, lured him and others into investing in their company for high returns.

Shivaji Singh (61), director of the company, has been arrested from Bengaluru.