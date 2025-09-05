Beopar Mandal hails GST reforms

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has hailed the cut in GST rates announced by the Finance Minister. Sanjiv Chadha, president, CBM, in the statement issued today said traders were thankful to the Central Government for giving a boost to commerce by rationalising GST rates on most products of daily use.

Mohit Sood, chairman, GST Coordination Committee, said the lowering of GST slabs will bring relief to the middle class by increasing their purchasing power, thus resulting in more sales turnover for every trader.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh BJP general secretaries Ramveer Bhatti and Sanjeev Rana have also welcomed the decision in the recent GST Council. Essential items such as health and life insurance, school supplies, dairy products, medical devices and agricultural equipment have witnessed sharp tax reductions, directly benefiting consumers and easing household budgets, they added.