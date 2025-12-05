Beopar Mandal launches FB page

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has launches its official Facebook page, providing an additional platform for traders to express their views and raise concerns affecting their markets. The Facebook page will facilitate early resolution of problems faced by traders and provide an opportunity for CBM to address their issues with the authorities.
