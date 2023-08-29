Berkeley Square moves High Court after three Estate Office notices

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

In a significant development, the owners of Berkeley Square, a prominent commercial complex, have filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging a series of notices issued by the Estate Office within a short span of 20 days. The owners alleged that these notices were devoid of jurisdiction and indicative of a predetermined bias.

The owners asserted that these notices were issued arbitrarily and intended to unlawfully dispossess them, denying proper opportunities for hearing and response. It was submitted that the petitioner, after getting the premises converted from industrial to commercial after payment of Rs 16 crore as conversion fee, constructed 11 floors by further spending a huge amount after taking due permission. Subsequently, even the environmental permission was granted.

The petitioner’s case was that they were exempted from environmental clearance as the area was less than 20,000 square feet as per the calculation of the building branch itself. But even the environmental permission was also taken following objections.

The prosecution, initiated by the environment department on the ground that prior permission was not taken, had already been stayed by the High Court. The petitioner added the Estate Officer first issued a notice dated July 21 for alleged alterations by invoking the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, to which three replies were submitted by three co-owners and the matter was under consideration.

After seven days, a second notice was issued on the ground that the basement was being used partly as service station. The reply was duly submitted and the matter, too, was under consideration. The Administration, thereafter, issued another notice dated August 10, giving a short notice to appear for the alleged violation of environmental laws and certain building bye-laws.

The petitioner submitted an application before the Estate Officer to supply the documents and the manner in which the respondents were continuing with the proceedings and that too under the 2007 Rules, which were not applicable. The intention, it was added, was clearly to dispossess the petitioner and seal the premises being occupied by various persons to whom even no notice was being issued.

After hearing senior advocate Chetan Mittal with Kunal Mulwani on behalf of the petitioner, as well as the respondent Chandigarh Administration, the High Court prima facie observed that the petitioners’ rights were required to be protected following the manner in which multiple notices were given on different grounds.

Though the petition was premature, the Estate Officer was directed to supply all the documents, in particular the report of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), which in spite of the order passed by the Estate Officer, had not been supplied so far.

The High Court also made it clear that the principle of natural justice was to be followed after giving adequate opportunity. The petitioner would be given liberty to challenge an adverse order if passed by giving 10 days time.