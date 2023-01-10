Beware of gang using phone gallery pics to blackmail victims

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 9

Look before you download applications on your mobile phones, lest you end up being blackmailed with photographs in the gallery. Dismissing the bail pleas of three accused in a cheating and forgery case registered at the cybercrime police station here, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that the accused enticed people with easy loan offers before accessing their mobile photo gallery and blackmailing them with intimate photographs in it.

Modus operandi Accused entice people with easy loan offers

Access loan-seekers’ mobile photo gallery

Blackmail them with intimate photographs

Justice Anoop Chitkara of the high court asserted the accused in these cases were running a racket on a mobile app for home loans. The modus operandi was to entice the needy persons with easy loan offers before checking their eligibility for the same.

While downloading, the application sought access to the contacts and gallery, which the people granted for enabling them to proceed. The app would subsequently show them eligible for a meagre amount of loan.

The amount in the case in hand was Rs 3,500. After realising that the amount was peanuts, the people would discontinue. In the meantime, the application downloaded all contacts and photographs in the phone gallery.

The gang members then scrolled through the photographs and tried to find intimate snaps. In the phones where such photographs were found, they started blackmailing the persons by threatening to share the same with all their contacts.

Justice Chitkara observed the blackmailers made demands in accordance with the paying capacity of their victims. People mostly avoided reporting the matter to the police under the fear of being exposed in front of their family and relatives.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Chitkara asserted the allegations against the accused were that of active participation in the gang activities by alluring the complainant to download the app and subsequently enticing him to pay.

“The accused take advantage of big loopholes in identification and procuring Aadhaar cards and SIM cards. Surprisingly, the petitioners were able to obtain the SIM cards on other persons’ names or also open bank accounts with such documents. Given the grievous offence, the petitioners are not entitled to bail at this stage,” Justice Chitkara added.

