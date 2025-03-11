DT
PT
Bhangra is so mesmerising that even patients feel like dancing, says President Murmu

Bhangra is so mesmerising that even patients feel like dancing, says President Murmu

President Murmu addressed a civic reception hosted by the Punjab Government in Mohali
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:40 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla welcome President Droupadi Murmu at the Chandigarh Technical Airport on Monday. The President is on her three-day visit to UT, Punjab and Haryana.
Praising Punjab's rich culture, legacy and spiritualism, President Droupadi Murmu today said that Punjab's Bhangra is so mesmerising that if any patient watches it, he would feel like getting up and dancing.

"Their heart starts racing again, half their illness vanishes there only. Punjab's folk dances have always been very popular across the country. Punjabi singers are doing so well on the national and international stage. Marriage festivities across the country also have a Punjabi flavour these days."

"Punjab's food has been adopted by many countries. People throng Punjabi restaurants for lassi, dahi and parantha," she added.

President Murmu was addressing a civic reception hosted by the Punjab Government and at the Indian School of Business in Mohali today.

