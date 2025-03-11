Bhangra is so mesmerising that even patients feel like dancing, says President Murmu

Praising Punjab's rich culture, legacy and spiritualism, President Droupadi Murmu today said that Punjab's Bhangra is so mesmerising that if any patient watches it, he would feel like getting up and dancing.

"Their heart starts racing again, half their illness vanishes there only. Punjab's folk dances have always been very popular across the country. Punjabi singers are doing so well on the national and international stage. Marriage festivities across the country also have a Punjabi flavour these days."

"Punjab's food has been adopted by many countries. People throng Punjabi restaurants for lassi, dahi and parantha," she added.

President Murmu was addressing a civic reception hosted by the Punjab Government and at the Indian School of Business in Mohali today.