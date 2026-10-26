Bhankharpur flyover work drags on, MLA seeks Gadkari’s intervention

The delay in completing the flyover at Bhankharpur junction on NH-152, along the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway, is causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. The project has also raised safety concerns, with pedestrians reportedly losing their lives in road accidents while crossing the highway in the absence of adequate safety measures.

With resentment mounting among local residents and road users, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa has written to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The MLA has sought an inquiry into the inordinate delay and the role of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

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In his letter, Randhawa sought the minister’s intervention to expedite construction and ensure the early completion of the project.

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He pointed out that the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway was a major transport corridor used by a large number of vehicles and passengers every day. The prolonged construction work had disrupted traffic movement and caused unnecessary inconvenience to commuters, besides raising concerns about road safety.

Randhawa sought an inquiry into the reasons for the delay and a report from the NHAI officials concerned on the project’s current status and progress. He also demanded that directions be issued to the officials and the contractor to speed up the work and that a fresh deadline be fixed for completing the project.

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Over the past two years, traffic congestion on the stretch has increased significantly. Residents of Bhankharpur village have to travel an additional kilometre to take a U-turn, as their demand for a cut in the highway has not been met.