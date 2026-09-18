Bharat Taxi formal launch today amid charges of exorbitant fares

The Chandigarh Administration will formally launch Bharat Taxi, the cooperative-run ride-hailing platform, on September 18 even as commuters and citizens accuse the present cab service providers of charging exorbitant fares in the absence of competition.

UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will launch the cab service run by Sahkari Taxi Cooperative Limited in the presence of Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar. The programme includes digital inauguration followed by a ceremonial flag-off of Bharat Taxi vehicles, positioning the driver-owned cooperative model as the Administration’s flagship response to the aggregator crisis of recent months.

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The launch comes against the backdrop of the suspension of all four major private cab aggregators operating in the city —Ola in June, InDrive in August and Uber and Rapido on September 8 — each for six months over violations, including non-payment of driver insurance, non-implementation of notified fares and non-functional local offices. A 100-day drivers’ protest and 16-day hunger strike ended on September 9, a day after the Uber-Rapido suspension, though drivers said core demands on insurance cover remained unmet.

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The State Transport Authority (STA) has been running a challaning drive against vehicles operating illegally under the suspended platforms, challaning 231 vehicles and impounding 16 between September 9 and 12, with a Rs 10,000 fine per vehicle, taking the cumulative penalty to Rs 24.70 lakh. With Ola, InDrive, Uber and Rapido off the roads, Bharat Taxi has been the only major service available to commuters, a monopoly that citizens say is now translating into steep fare hikes.

The absence of competing platforms has triggered a wave of complaints on social media over pricing. Brig Hardeep Singh Sohi (retd), a Shaurya Chakra awardee, wrote on X: “With Uber being banned in Chandigarh, Bharat Taxi is charging more than double the normal fare from commuters. This is a daylight robbery. Consumers are being fleeced due to lack of choice.”

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Responding to the post, Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari said he had already raised the matter with senior officials. “I have already taken up the exorbitant fare hike with the head of the STA, Nitish Singla, DC Nishant Yadav, Finance Secretary Diprava Lakra and Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad,” Tewari wrote on X. “A lot of people are complaining about very steep fare hikes. I have requested them to find a modus vivendi, so that an amicable and equitable solution can be arrived at to alleviate the problem.”

For lakhs of daily commuters across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula already grappling with reduced cab availability since June, the coming days will test whether Bharat Taxi’s official launch translates into fare relief or compounds the very inconvenience the aggregator suspensions were meant to address.