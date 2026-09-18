Bharat Taxi launched in Chandigarh with zero commission, no surge pricing

Marking an important step towards extending the cooperative model to the technology-driven mobility sector, Bharat Taxi was launched in Chandigarh today with zero commission and no surge pricing.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria graced the occasion as the chief guest. Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, and Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Cooperation, also attended the function.

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The Governor digitally inaugurated Bharat Taxi and subsequently flagged off its vehicles, marking the formal commencement of the service in Chandigarh.

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The initiative places driver-members at the centre of the platform by encouraging their participation and ownership while combining the principles of cooperation with digital technology.

Addressing the gathering, Kataria said the initiative represented an important milestone in Chandigarh’s development journey and would promote dignity of labour, cooperative ownership, technological self-reliance and inclusive growth. He said it would empower drivers by enabling them to participate not merely as service providers but also as members and stakeholders.

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Highlighting Chandigarh’s modern and progressive character, the Administrator expressed confidence that Bharat Taxi would provide citizens with a safe, affordable and reliable mobility option while complementing the city’s public transport system. He assured the necessary cooperation and coordination of the Chandigarh Administration and urged Bharat Taxi to ensure transparent operations, data security, fair fares, effective grievance redressal and the promotion of electric and environment-friendly vehicles.

Krishan Pal Gurjar said Bharat Taxi was based on the cooperative model and would make taxi drivers active participants in the platform. As members and stakeholders, drivers would receive a share in its profits. He said the initiative would help improve their income, strengthen their social and economic security, and ensure that the benefits of the platform reached the drivers themselves.

Murlidhar Mohol said nearly 10 lakh drivers had so far registered with Bharat Taxi across the country, including over one lakh from Chandigarh. He said the commencement of the service in Chandigarh marked another important phase in its expansion. Bharat Taxi plans to extend its services to other cities in Punjab, including Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, in the coming months.

The Department of Cooperation, UT, coordinated the event in association with the departments concerned and representatives of Bharat Taxi. The initiative is expected to give further impetus to the cooperative movement by extending it to the mobility sector and promoting greater participation of members through a technology-enabled platform.

Unlike several private ride-hailing platforms, Bharat Taxi will initially operate on a zero-commission model, allowing drivers to retain the entire fare earned from a ride. The platform has also promised zero surge pricing, meaning passengers will not be charged higher fares during peak-demand hours.

Meanwhile, more than 100 drivers working with inDrive, Ola, Uber and Rapido across the Tricity have written to State Transport Authority (STA), opposing the suspension of ride-hailing platforms and seeking an immediate halt to challans and vehicle impoundments against individual drivers.

The representation comes after the UT Administration suspended the aggregator licences of Uber and Rapido for six months on September 8, following earlier action against Ola and inDrive. The administration has cited alleged non-compliance with its Motor Vehicles Aggregators Rules, 2025, including requirements related to fares, driver insurance and training, vehicle eligibility and safety standards. Authorities maintain that the companies were given repeated opportunities to address deficiencies before the suspensions.

“We want fair rules, driver protection and accountability from platforms. But we also want to be able to work,” said Gurmeet Singh, a driver.