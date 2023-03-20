Bhaskar Rao dance, music fest concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The 52nd All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya and Sangeet Sammelan concluded with a magnificent performance by santoor maestro Pt Satish Vyas, exponent of flute Pt Chetan Joshi and tabla maestro Pandita Anuradha Pal, followed by an amazing kathak performance by Kumar Sharma and his troupe at the Tagore Theatre.

The event was graced by chief guest Dr Avaya Kumar Nayak, Registrar of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, and guest of honour Dr Subhash Chandra Dash, former HOD, PG Department of Sanskrit, Utkal University Kendra.

Chairman of Pracheen Kala Kendra SK Monga, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Guru Maa Dr Shobha Koser and Secretary of Pracheen Kala Kendra Sajal Koser were also present at the event.

The second half of the show included live singing performance by Kumar Sharma on his viral video, ‘Hum Katha Sunaate’. The crew then performed on a poem by Amit Sharma on Mahabharata. The show concluded with a dance performance on Mahabharata title track. The artistes were honoured at the end of the programme.