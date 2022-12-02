The primary wing of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, celebrated the Annual Parents’ Day for classes IV and V. Vineeta Arora, Senior Principal-cum-Director (Education), Bhavan Vidyalaya, was the chief guest. “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” was the theme of the event. The programme began with a play, “Light of Unity”, by Class V students. Hindi play “Rahe Nah Rahe Hum” brought alive the life of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Children of the choir group presented a variety of songs. TNS
GMSSS-40, Chandigarh
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 40, organised its annual sports day. About 200 students participated in events, including Yoga demonstration, 100m race (boys & girls), 200m race (boys & girls), three legged race (boys & girls), tug of war (boys & girls) and kabaddi (boys & girls). The winners were awarded with certificates and medals. Principal Shalini Singh told the students about the importance of physical fitness and sportsmanship. TNS
IS Dev Samaj Sr Sec School
The junior wing of IS Dev Samaj Senior Secondary School, Sector 21, celebrated its annual function “Guldasta”. Students from classes Nursery to II exhibited their talent through rhymes, couplets and dance. The function also witnessed mesmerising performances by students of Class III to V.
