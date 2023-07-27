Bhavan Vidyalaya installs Interact Club members

Chandigarh, July 26
The premises of Bhavan Vidyalaya reverberated with a sense of commitment and service as the installation ceremony of the Interact Club unfolded with enthusiasm today.
Anil Chadda, president, Rotary Chandigarh, presided over the ceremony. Rotarians, Vinod Kapoor and Rashi Adhlakha, RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bhavan Chandigarh Kendra, Vineeta Arora, senior school principal, Inderpreet Kaur, principal New Chandigarh branch, and Kunika Sharma, principal, junior school, were among those present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Govt faces no-trust motion; PM Modi sees 3rd term for NDA
Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...
Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border
Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses
Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go
The Forest Conservation Amendment Bill-2023 passed in Lok Sa...