Bhavan Vidyalaya installs Interact Club members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

The premises of Bhavan Vidyalaya reverberated with a sense of commitment and service as the installation ceremony of the Interact Club unfolded with enthusiasm today.

Anil Chadda, president, Rotary Chandigarh, presided over the ceremony. Rotarians, Vinod Kapoor and Rashi Adhlakha, RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Madhukar Malhotra, secretary, Bhavan Chandigarh Kendra, Vineeta Arora, senior school principal, Inderpreet Kaur, principal New Chandigarh branch, and Kunika Sharma, principal, junior school, were among those present.