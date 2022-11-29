 Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula : The Tribune India

School notes

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Students take part in the annual sports day of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Panchkula.



The school celebrated its sports day with great enthusiasm. The eventful day began with oath-taking ceremony followed by a march-past. Students competed against each other in events, including 100m, 200m and 400m races, relay race, long jump, shot put, etc. Yoga, aerobics, dumble drill and calisthenics and rhythmic dance exercises were a treat to watch. A prize distribution ceremony was held during which medals and certificates were given to the winners.

PML SD Public, Sector 32-C, Chd

The school organised a maths and science exhibition - "Sci p" 2022. Principal Monica Sharma inaugurated the exhibition. Many self-designed, handcrafted and working scientific models and projects were showcased on the occasion. Students and parents visited the exhibition. An English corner, based on the theme "You are What You Believe", exhibited many a personality traits of an individual and the "Poetree" was the centre of attraction.

Govt Model High School, Mani Majra

Constitution Day was celebrated on the school premises. A 'reading mela' and a talent hunt competition were held on the occasion. Area councillor Darshana was the chief guest of the event. The Preamble was read by all guests, staff and students. Dance performances, songs, and poems recited by little students enthralled everyone. Various teaching aids, working models and models under the best-out-of-waste category were displayed at the mela. An award ceremony marked the end of the programme.

CL DAV Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated the annual day of its junior wing, titled 'Celebrating Joys of Life', amidst great zest, vibrancy and elation. Attired in an array of trendy costumes, the little brigade displayed glitz and glam as they set the stage ablaze with their coordinated movements and innovative presentations. Various dances, melody and drama enthralled the audience. Rhythmic yoga was a cherry on the cake.

Paragon Convent, Chandigarh

A 'role play' competition on the theme 'Your Dream Profession' was organised by the school. Students, who were dressed up as doctors, teachers, Army officers, farmers, cricketers, etc. expressed their ideas behind the choice of a particular profession. The competition not only gave them a platform to exhibit their competencies, but also allowed them to eliminate the stage fear and give words to their thoughts.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The school conducted several activities under a theme, "Non-violence is the Summit of Bravery". Teachers conducted different activities like film show, painting and debate competition and nukkad natak, focusing on the importance of peace and non-violence and making them aware of environmental issues.

KB DAV Sr Secondary, Chandigarh

The school commemorated the adoption of the Constitution of India as Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day). The Preamble to the Constitution was read by learners and staff members. A PowerPoint presentation by social science teachers enlightened students of classes VIII to X on the “guiding values of the Constitution”.

Aanchal International, Chandigarh

'XPRESSIONS 2022', the annual function of the school, was held at Tagore Theatre. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Raj Bahadur, project director, Regional Spinal Injury centre, Mohali. Students enthralled the audience by presenting a skit, 'The Merchant of Venice' , and various dances. A dance performance on 'Nari Shakti' was a highlight of the evening. The programme rose to final crescendo with giddha and bhangra events.

#Panchkula

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

2
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

3
Diaspora

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

4
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

5
Nation

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

6
Chandigarh

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

7
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

8
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

9
Trending

Chetan Bhagat says Uorfi Javed photos 'distracting boys'; here is how the reality TV star hits back

10
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: SC takes exception to Rijiju’s statement

Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...

Centre ‘returns’ 20 files to Collegium

Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium

Gay lawyer’s name included

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy

10 trade unions boycott FM’s pre-Budget meeting

10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting

Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’

Wife, son kill man, chop body into 10 parts; held

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held


Cities

View All

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 city to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies, rail travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

New dog pound to be up & running by March

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chd & Delhi

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

BJP’s poll strategy — to put AAP on defensive

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Farmers continue sit-in in Jalandhar

10 years on, pesticide residue testing lab in Jalandhar a non-starter

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala