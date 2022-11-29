Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school celebrated its sports day with great enthusiasm. The eventful day began with oath-taking ceremony followed by a march-past. Students competed against each other in events, including 100m, 200m and 400m races, relay race, long jump, shot put, etc. Yoga, aerobics, dumble drill and calisthenics and rhythmic dance exercises were a treat to watch. A prize distribution ceremony was held during which medals and certificates were given to the winners.

PML SD Public, Sector 32-C, Chd

The school organised a maths and science exhibition - "Sci p" 2022. Principal Monica Sharma inaugurated the exhibition. Many self-designed, handcrafted and working scientific models and projects were showcased on the occasion. Students and parents visited the exhibition. An English corner, based on the theme "You are What You Believe", exhibited many a personality traits of an individual and the "Poetree" was the centre of attraction.

Govt Model High School, Mani Majra

Constitution Day was celebrated on the school premises. A 'reading mela' and a talent hunt competition were held on the occasion. Area councillor Darshana was the chief guest of the event. The Preamble was read by all guests, staff and students. Dance performances, songs, and poems recited by little students enthralled everyone. Various teaching aids, working models and models under the best-out-of-waste category were displayed at the mela. An award ceremony marked the end of the programme.

CL DAV Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated the annual day of its junior wing, titled 'Celebrating Joys of Life', amidst great zest, vibrancy and elation. Attired in an array of trendy costumes, the little brigade displayed glitz and glam as they set the stage ablaze with their coordinated movements and innovative presentations. Various dances, melody and drama enthralled the audience. Rhythmic yoga was a cherry on the cake.

Paragon Convent, Chandigarh

A 'role play' competition on the theme 'Your Dream Profession' was organised by the school. Students, who were dressed up as doctors, teachers, Army officers, farmers, cricketers, etc. expressed their ideas behind the choice of a particular profession. The competition not only gave them a platform to exhibit their competencies, but also allowed them to eliminate the stage fear and give words to their thoughts.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

The school conducted several activities under a theme, "Non-violence is the Summit of Bravery". Teachers conducted different activities like film show, painting and debate competition and nukkad natak, focusing on the importance of peace and non-violence and making them aware of environmental issues.

KB DAV Sr Secondary, Chandigarh

The school commemorated the adoption of the Constitution of India as Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day). The Preamble to the Constitution was read by learners and staff members. A PowerPoint presentation by social science teachers enlightened students of classes VIII to X on the “guiding values of the Constitution”.

Aanchal International, Chandigarh

'XPRESSIONS 2022', the annual function of the school, was held at Tagore Theatre. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Raj Bahadur, project director, Regional Spinal Injury centre, Mohali. Students enthralled the audience by presenting a skit, 'The Merchant of Venice' , and various dances. A dance performance on 'Nari Shakti' was a highlight of the evening. The programme rose to final crescendo with giddha and bhangra events.

