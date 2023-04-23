Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a cultural event, ‘Punjabi Virsa - A Joyful Celebration of Exuberant Culture of Punjab’ in the school auditorium. Senior school students presented Punjabi culture and traditions through an entertaining dance-drama in a captivating style. Students of art and craft club of the school put up an ‘Art Exhibition’ presenting the old-world charm of Punjab through pictures, paintings and local handicraft.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

A mock evacuation drill was conducted at the school for the students of Classes 1-10 to create awareness and preparedness for calamities. The students were trained to be alert, quick and responsible, follow instructions, maintain calmness and avoid panic to avert stampede and casualty. The aim of the drill was to build courage and confidence amongst students and develop leadership skills.

Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur

A special assembly was conducted on the occasion of Earth Day by students of Classes IX and X. An English poem, ‘Save Earth’, was recited. A nukkad natak, ‘Save Earth before it’s too late’, was performed by students of Class X. A beautiful and synchronised dance item was presented by girl students of Classes IX and X on the song, ‘Jal hai to Jeevan hai’. The assembly ended with a pledge by students to conserve Mother Earth and its resources. Principal Anila Kinder highlighted the importance of conserving natural resources.

Chitkara International, Chandigarh

The two-day Chandigarh Design Festival concluded at the school on Sunday. The second day of the event, organised in academic partnership with Chitkara Design School, was a testament to the power of design and how it is shaping our world in innovative ways.

Shishu Niketan, Panchkula

The school celebrated the Earth Day. Students took part in activities like poster-making, slogan-writing, etc. Students of Grade VIII-X took out a rally on various environmental issues and how people can make a difference by making small adjustments in daily rituals and habits.

St Xavier’s, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh

Earth Day was celebrated at the school through educational and action-oriented activities filled with fun. A special morning assembly was conducted wherein students of Class IX spoke about the relevance of the day. Students of Classes VII and VIII took part in a plantation drive.

DPS, Chandigarh

The school was abuzz with activities as students of the pre-primary wing celebrated Earth Day. Students participated in various activities like germination, nature walk, art and craft, learning about the 3 Rs, etc.

Sacred Heart-26, Chandigarh

‘Umeed’ Interact Club of the school, along with Rotary Club members, organised a march at Sukhna Lake to mark Earth Day. Students carried placards with informative and eye-catching slogans and visuals on which beautiful messages were written for the protection of the earth.

KB DAV, Sector 7, Chandigarh

Sudents took part in elocution, globe-making, slogan-writing and poster-making activities on Earth Day. A skit was staged by KG students raising awareness on taking care of Mother Earth. The highlight of the event was a ‘Mini Rock Garden Presentation’ through stone paintings.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh

Pre-primary students celebrated Earth Day at the school. They came in beautiful green clothes. They also brought green-hued food in their tiffins and a green article with them. It was a knowledgeable day for the tiny tots as they came to know about the importance of Mother Earth.

Blue Bird, Panchkula

The school celebrated Earth Day to remind students of their duties towards Mother Earth. Students participated in various activities such as best-out-of-waste, waste-segregation, poster-making and slogan-writing.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The Eco and Swacch Bharat Club of the school carried out a tree plantation drive on Earth Day. The students enthusiastically planted trees in the school ground and adopted a park in front of the school premises. They pledged to save flora and fauna.

Guru Nanak Foundation, Mohali

The school celebrated Kindergarten Graduation Day. The highlight part of the day, graduation ceremony, began with smart tiny tots of pre-primary classes dressed in robes and caps walking the stage. The Principal felicitated the students with Certificate of Graduation.