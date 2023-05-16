Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Ishita of Class XI (Medical) has bagged National Rank 3 in Brain Bee Quiz held at Batra Hospital, New Delhi. A regional-level competition was organised by the Department of Neurology, PGI, where she grabbed Rank 1. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated her.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

A two-day festival to celebrate Mothers’ Day was organised at the school. Tiny tots made mesmerising dance performances. The event also included fun games for mother-child pairs.

Shishu Niketan, MDC, Panchkula

Tiny tots celebrated Mother’s Day with enthusiasm. The kids of Upper KG welcomed all the guest mothers with a wonderful song. Various games were organised for the mothers. Principal Anupam Bhardwaj gave away prizes to the winners.

Golden Bells, Sector 77, Mohali

The school celebrated Mother’s Day by organising various competitions, including dining table laying, photo frame making, bouquet making and best mom. The winning mothers got beautiful prizes.

Doon International School, Mohali

Mother’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm by the kindergarten wing. The kids sang and dance with their mothers. They enjoyed playing fun games such as treasure hunt, statue dance, musical hoops and tying the tie. Some kids made beautiful badges for their mothers with the message “My Mom is the Best Mom” to show their love and respect for them.