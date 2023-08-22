Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, held its annual prize distribution ceremony to felicitate its meritorious students. CBSE toppers of Classes X and XII were awarded Rs 1,500 each. The school honoured around 200 students. The coveted “student of the year” award was bestowed upon Kabir Sandhu of Class XII. School time achievement award was presented to Nirmit Grover of Class XII and Bhavan's Pride was given to Raghav Goyal of Class X.

KBDAV sr secondary, sector 7

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, celebrated the World Humanitarian Day. A documentary based on human rights violations was showcased to the students of Class XI. The students were sensitised to gender equality and other important social issues.

CRB Public School Sector 7-B

Teej was celebrated by the tiny tots of CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh. They were dressed in traditional attire. The students and teachers sang traditional songs. Principal Sangeeta Mittal congratulated the students and sensitised them of Punjabi culture.

DC Montessori smart school

Students of DC Montessori Senior Secondary (SMART) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh, celebrated Teej with destive fervour. They participated in activities like cotton dabbing, ear bud painting, flower and leaf pasting and straw painting. A swing was decorated by teachers for children.

Saint Soldier International School

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Refreshments were provided to all donors.

SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Tiny tots of SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, celebrated Teej. It was a gala time for students of kindergarten as they performed folk dances and songs. A henna competition was also organised in which girls displayed their art. The school's corridor was decorated with bangles, phulkari and swings.

Stepping Stones School

KOSHISH Educators' Network in collaboration with Stepping Stones School organised an interschool computer carnival. In MS Paint logo design contest, Bhavik (Stepping Stones) stood first, Shranyaa Sharma (Gurukul Global School) second and Dhruvi Saini (Manav Mangal High School) stood third. In magazine cover design, Rohan (Stepping Stones) came first, Avni (St. Anne's Convent School) second and Navseerat Kaur (Saupins School) stood third.

#CBSE #Panchkula