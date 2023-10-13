 Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula : The Tribune India

School notes

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

In a fiercely competitive arena featuring students from around the world, Arpita Panigrahi, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, has emerged victorious, securing the prestigious international bronze award. Her triumphant performance in Singapore & Asian Schools Maths Olympiad (SASMO) 2023 reaffirms her status as a rising star in the field.

Saint Soldier Int’l School, Sec 28, Chd

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, serving as one of the lead collaborators of CBSE Hub schools, partnered with CBSE, to organize a sensitisation programme on Financial Literacy for teachers. The participating schools from Chandigarh were Govt High School, Sector 28-C, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 29-A, Modern Ways Model School, Sector 29-C, Govt Model High School, Sector 29-A, Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 28-D and the host school. Mr Parveen Kumar and Mr Tarun Sharma, prominent financial experts, served as the CBSE resource persons for the workshop.

St Joseph’s Sr Sec school, Sec 44, Chd

An interesting and engaging debate was organized by Ashoka House in the Secondary block, at St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44. Students debated on the topic, ‘Are declarations pathways to peace making?’ Haramrit Kaur and Saanvi Manhas secured the first and second positions respectively, in the best speaker’s category. Tagore House bagged the position of the winning team.

AKSIPS -123 Smart School, Kharar

International day of Girl Child was observed at AKSIPS -123 Smart School. A morning assembly was conducted by the students of class 3-A in which the students praised the women by quoting text from Gurbani and Sanskrit shlokas. Students spoke proudly about the achievements of legendary women.

St Anne’s Convent School, Sec 32-C, Chd

St. Anne’s Convent School in Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, marked International Girl Child Day with a vibrant celebration. The members of the Girl Parliament adorned themselves with pink turbans, a colour associated with love, respect, and nurturing. The event took the opportunity to highlight the importance of the girl child in the society. This was eloquently conveyed through the message “Girls are pearls”, which was prominently displayed on pink placards. The celebration served as a meaningful reminder of the value and potential of girls in our communities.

SIS Public School, Mohali

Students of class XI and XIl conducted a special assembly on the occasion ‘Save girl child day’. It was an exemplary celebration where students delivered poignant speeches on the theme and urged everyone to raise awareness about ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign. Students performed a heart touching group song showing how important the girls are to family and society. A heart rending group dance performance, showing girls’ power should never be underestimated, left everyone captivated.

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula

Hansraj Pubilc school observed ‘Mental Health Week’ for promoting mental health and well being of the students . A rally and a street play were organized to spread the message among the masses and students. Workshops and seminars were conducted for the teachers where they were apprised of not only personal wellness but also, how to create happy classrooms and joyful learning.

Govt Model Sr Secondary School-10

The Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, hosted a cluster level Kala Utsav, offering a spectacular amalgam of artistic talent. Students from cluster-2 participated in an array of cultural activities, including folk music and dances of various regions, besides presentation of classical dances, enactment of solo drama and visual arts 2-D as well as 3-D. A panel of judges, with extensive experience in the field of art and culture judged the show. Declaring the winners, they said they had a tough time shortlisting the winners as all the cluster teams had performed exceptionally well. School Principal, Jasmine Josh, congratulated the winners for their vibrant performances. She also patted the teachers and mentors, Virendra Kumar, Poonam Kapur, Meenakshi Dhiman, Neetu Pal and others.

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

