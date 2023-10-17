Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, hosted a comprehensive Health Screening Camp. The screening camp was organised in collaboration with the Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society, an NGO dedicated to the welfare, prevention and early detection of cancer in patients and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Mohali. The camp began with an awareness session led by Dr Vandita Pahwa, Incharge of Preventive Oncology, followed by screenings for oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervix cancer.

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula

Jainendra Public School, Panchkula hosted declamation contest in Atam Auditorium under “ hub of learning” in which various schools of Panchkula participated enthusiastically. The topics for the competition were “ Anaemia free Panchkula, Go Green Panchkula and Plastic Free Panchkula “ in which First, Second and Third prizes were bagged by Tvishi Sinha, Bhawan Vidhyalya, Ashita Dobhal, DAV, Surajpur and Rishika Sahu of CL DAV , Panchkula respectively.

Stepping Stones School, Chd

Stepping Stones School in association with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh organised a Blood Donation Camp at the school premises. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from many donors who had come for the noble cause including ex-students. Principal Ms Anu Kumar, motivating the students and donors said, ‘’One must evolve, grow and learn to give others, only then one can experience the real joy of celebrating life in a holistic manner.’’

St Mary’s School, Sector 46-B, Chd

St Mary’s School, Sector 46 B, Chandigarh organized an inter-house healthy sandwich making competition with the aim to foster healthy eating habits among students and encouraging nutrition awareness. Students from all the four houses showcased their culinary skills by making delicious and nutritious sandwiches using a variety of healthy ingredients. The event provided a platform for students to explore their creativity and learn about the importance of making nutritious food choices.

#Cancer #Mohali #Panchkula