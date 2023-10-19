The Rotary Interact Club of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, celebrated World Food Day with great enthusiasm. The club members distributed fresh fruits at Bal Bhavan on the occasion. The club seized this opportunity to make a positive impact on the local community. The young volunteers made an effort to emphasise the importance of consuming a healthy and balanced diet.

Mount Carmel School, Chd

The Integrity Club of Mount Carmel School on Wednesday celebrated a vibrant and meaningful Pink Turban Day. A number of thought-provoking speeches by students highlighted the need to promote gender equality and girls’ rights. The students also crafted powerful and inspiring slogans for girls’ rights as part of a slogan-writing competition. A poster-making activity was also organised on the occasion.

Sri Guru Harkrishan School, Chd

The Science Department of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, conducted an inter-house competition for the students from classes VI to VIII. The participants delivered power point presentations on the topic of energy conservation. Notably, the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy of the Chandigarh Administration had provided financial aid for the contest.

St Joseph’s School, Sector 44-D, Chd

An exchange programme with Nepal schools proved to be another crowning accomplishment for St Jospeph’s School. The day saw St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Government Model Sr Sec School (Dhanas), Shree Gyan Bagaicha English Boarding School (Nepal), Noble Academy Secondary School (Nepal) and Green Fields School (Dehradun) come together under the ‘Yuvsatta’ programme. One of the major agendas of the programme was to make girls’ right to education an integral part of the curriculum. The schools took turns to deliver motivating speeches, songs and poems, infusing the atmosphere with the spirit of unity and solidarity for girls’ empowerment.

Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The students of Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, brought laurels to the institute by scoring a win in the ‘Schoolathon on Sustainability’. As many as 11 teams from schools across India had participated in the national-level inter-school competition held at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad. The Smart Wonders School team, comprising Tanureet and Gunseerat, were declared winners in the Class IX–XII category. The winners received a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for presenting a business proposal on the theme ‘Recycling of Grey Water’.

Students visit Chhatbir Zoo

Students from classes VI to VIII of Govt High School and Model School, Chhat village, visited the Chhatbir Zoo on Wednesday as a part of an anti-drugs campaign by Mohali police. Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “The message was to rid society of the evil of drugs. More such campaigns will be held in future.”

