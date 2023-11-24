Chandigarh: Bhavan's 14th principals' conference commences

Chandigarh, November 23
The fourteenth four-day All India Conference for Principals of Bhavan’s secondary and senior secondary schools commenced on Thursday.
The conference opened with Justice Shabihul Hasnain (retd), the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), dwelling on the theme ‘Rediscovering the Power of Dialogue’.
The cultural extravaganza commenced with a captivating rendition of the Sarva Dharam prayer by the school choir. It was followed by a performance of the enchanting Bhavan anthem by the students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh. The audience was enthralled by energetic folk dances seamlessly weaving a cultural tapestry that instilled a sense of shared pride and identity among members of the audience. Adding to the allure was a contemporary dance performance, symbolising the resilient human spirit.
Senior Principal Vineeta Arora extended a warm welcome to the guests and participants and shed light on the theme of the conference, ‘Navigating Change: Empowering Educational Visionaries for the Future’. She emphasised the need to revolutionise perceptions and visions into concrete reality and help all stakeholders skillfully navigate the dynamic landscape of education.
