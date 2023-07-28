Bhicky-Aniruddh win U-18 doubles title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

Bhicky Sagolshem of Manipur and Aniruddh Sangra of the city logged a comeback win over Aarav Chawla of Haryana and Ojas Mehlawat of Delhi to win the boys’ U-18 doubles title on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament.

The team of Sagolshem and Sangra lost the first set 4-6, but won the won second 6-1. In the third set, the pair maintained a 10-2 lead to claim the title.

In the girls’ U-18 doubles final, the team of Sherry Sharma (Haryana) and Tamanna Walia (Punjab) overpowered Isheeta Midha of the city and Rubani Kaur Sidhu of Punjab 6-3 6-1 to log an easy win.

In the boys’ U-18 semifinal, Shanker Heisnam of Manipur stopped the winning streak of Aditya Chauhan of Haryana by logging a 6-2 6-3 win. Second seed Arjun Rathi defeated local challenger Akshat Dhull 7-5 6-3.

Isheeta Midha stunned top seed Divya Sharma of Haryana 7-6(5) 6-4 to make her way into the girls’ U-18 final. She will be facing Sherry Sharma, also from Haryana, who had upset second seed Rubani Kaur Sidhu 0-6 6-2 6-2, tomorrow.

