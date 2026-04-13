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Home / Chandigarh / Bhiwani man gets 5-year jail in Arms Act case

Bhiwani man gets 5-year jail in Arms Act case

Conviction stems from a major recovery made on December 2, 2022, when police seized 20 country-made pistols, 15 magazines, and 40 live cartridges from his possession

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:33 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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A Mohali court has sentenced Bunty, a resident of Bhiwani, to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 in an Arms Act case.

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The conviction stems from a major recovery made on December 2, 2022, when police seized 20 country-made pistols, 15 magazines, and 40 live cartridges from his possession.

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According to the prosecution, a team led by Dhakoli police station SHO Simarjit Singh, along with officials of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), had set up a checkpoint at the T-point on Old Ambala-Kalka Road near DPS School, Dhakoli, to check vehicles coming from the Panchkula side.

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Around 12:25 am, a silver-coloured car bearing a Haryana registration number was spotted approaching the checkpoint. The driver abruptly halted the vehicle on seeing the police and attempted a U-turn. However, due to one-way traffic, he failed and was apprehended by the police team.

During questioning, he identified himself as Bunty. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large black bag from the trunk, which was found to contain a substantial cache of illegal weapons and ammunition.

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Following the seizure, a case under the Arms Act was registered at the Dhakoli police station.

In its order, the court observed that the large quantity of illegal arms recovered from the convict pointed to the serious threat he posed.

It noted that if such weapons had fallen into the hands of criminals, the consequences could have been disastrous, especially at a time when illegal firearms are increasingly being used in crimes in the region.

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