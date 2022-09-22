Bicycle thief held in Panchkula

Panchkula, September 21
The crime branch of the Panchkula police arrested a thief, who used to steal expensive bicycles. As many as 62 bicycles have been recovered from him.
The suspect has been identified as Ravi Kumar (32), alias Varun, a resident of Meherban Harkrishna Vihar Colony, Ludhiana, and putting up at a rented accommodation in Majri here.
An investigation into a complaint by Sonia of Sector 26, who had reported a bicycle theft on September 14, led to the arrest of the suspect.
The police said on checking the CCTV footage, it came to light that it was the same person who entered houses and made off with expensive bicycles. The police identified the suspect and arrested him on September 18.
He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for four days. During interrogation, the police recovered a total of 62 stolen bicycles from him.
