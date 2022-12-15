Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 14

Two Kurali youths have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and attempting to rape a nurse on board an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday night.

The police said the 26-year-old victim, a Kurali resident who works at a private hospital, had boarded the auto-rickshaw from the Phase 6 traffic light on her way back home around 9.30 pm. The driver and another man sitting on the rear seat allegedly started molesting the victim and attempted to rape her.

The victim was reportedly attacked with a screwdriver and sustained multiple stab wounds. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital where she is employed. The victim jumped out of the auto-rickshaw near Rayat Bahara Hospital on the Kharar-Kurali road.

The suspects have been identified as Malkiat Singh, 24, and Manmohan Singh, alias Mani, 29.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Sandeep Garg said: “Soon after receiving information, teams were constituted to nab the suspects. Within 12 hours of the crime, the two suspects were traced and arrested. The vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered.”

A case under Sections 376, 354A, 354, 342, 324, 323, 511, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station.

Further investigation was on to ascertain whether the suspects were involved in similar incidents in the past, said the police.

The police were probing whether the two had any criminal history or not.

