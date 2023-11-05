Bid to scuttle protest, say students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

The protest for a hike in stipend by students of BDS and MDS courses of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Panjab University, entered its fourth day today.

The protesters gathered at Gate No.1 of the campus for a candlelight march where they raised slogans against the PU authorities and UT Administration.

Students have been seeking a hike in stipend on a par with their counterparts in GMCH-32, who are being paid Rs 26,000. They said if the authorities failed respond by Monday, they would launch an indefinite hunger strike.

They alleged teachers were pressuring them to end the protest and issuing warnings that they won’t be allowed to take the exams.

