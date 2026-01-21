Bid to take away SUV at gunpoint

Three youths attempted to take away an SUV at gunpoint in Dera Bassi on Monday.

While the SUV driver was getting the tank filled at a petrol pump, the three youths, with faces covered, arrived there on a scooty. As the SUV driver was about to get into the vehicle, one of the youths pointed a pistol at the driver while another snatched the keys from the driver and tried to enter the SUV. Meanwhile, the filling station employees rushed towards the youths with rods and sticks. However, they managed to escape.

The petrol pump staff informed the police about the incident.