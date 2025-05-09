Bidding for fancy numbers to begin from May 10

The UT Transport Department will hold an e-auction of numbers of the new series ‘CH01CZ’ along with the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from May 18 to 20.

The registration for participating in e-auction will start from May 10 at 10am and will continue till May 17 at 5pm.

The e-bidding will be started from May 18 at 10am to May 20 at 5pm.