Bidding for fancy numbers to begin from May 10
The UT Transport Department will hold an e-auction of numbers of the new series ‘CH01CZ’ along with the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from May 18 to 20. The registration for participating in e-auction will start from...
The UT Transport Department will hold an e-auction of numbers of the new series ‘CH01CZ’ along with the leftover fancy/special registration numbers of the previous series from May 18 to 20.
The registration for participating in e-auction will start from May 10 at 10am and will continue till May 17 at 5pm.
The e-bidding will be started from May 18 at 10am to May 20 at 5pm.
