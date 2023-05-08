Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 7

On the lines of southern sectors, 13 villages and Mani Majra will soon see geographic information system (GIS)-based mechanised and manual sweeping as the municipal corporation has invited e-bids from interested private agencies to carry out the work.

The civic body has invited online bids through e-tendering process from interested companies for “GIS- based mechanised, manual sweeping and transportation of waste from Mani Majra and 13 villages, which were transferred to the Municipal Corporation by the UT Administration recently”.

Interested bidders have been asked to submit their online bids by May 29. At present, the sanitation job in the southern sectors of the city i.e. Sectors 31 to 63, including villages and slums, has been outsourced.

This comprises sweeping, collection and transportation of solid waste from bins in a segregated manner, cleaning and washing of litter bins, washing of road berms, removal of vegetation/grass cutting on roadsides/berms, removal of construction and demolition waste from roadsides/berms, etc. These will be undertaken by a private agency at these 13 villages now.

A control room will be manned by the private company’s staff. A big screen will be installed and location of the staff and machine deployed will be tracked through a software.

The MC has been claiming an acute shortage of manpower, to the tune of 554 sanitation workers, across all areas being serviced by it. In Mani Majra and 13 villages, there are a total of 378 safai workers who can be transferred to other wards to meet the MC’s requirement for upkeep of sanitation.

At present, these villages require speeding up of work on construction of roads that were broken due to laying of new water, sewerage and storm pipelines.

A former sarpanch of Raipur Khurd village says: “Mechanised sweeping will improve sanitation here. But the agency should ensure there is sufficient staff for manual cleaning of narrow lanes as well. Besides, we request the MC to speed up road construction work as during rain, these turn into mud tracks.”

The 13 villages — Behlana, Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas — had merged with the MC after the term of their panchayats ended in January 2019.

