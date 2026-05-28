Big players not available, Chandigarh cricket meet put off

The UTCA Chandigarh has postponed the Women Chandigarh Premier League (WCPL), citing unavailability of international cricketers.

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A meeting of the governing council of the Women Chandigarh Premier League (WCPL) was held under the chairmanship of Neeru Malik, chairperson, to review the status of the tournament scheduled to be held in the first week of June.

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The meeting was attended by the WCPL governing council and the UTCA’s apex body members, who deliberated on the situation and unanimously decided to postpone the league for the time being due to the non-availability of key players.

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Neeru stated that one of the leading players, Nandini Sharma, is currently on national duty with the Indian women’s team for preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup scheduled in England. She has already departed with the national squad and will therefore be unavailable for the league. Meanwhile, another prominent player, Kashvee Gautam is injured and under rehabilitation.

Keeping in view the absence of these key players and in the interest of maintaining the competitive standards of the tournament, the UTCA decided to postpone the league.