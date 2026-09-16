Big relief for CHB residents likely today

Lakhs of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) allottees are set to get major relief tomorrow. The Board of Directors will take up two long-pending demands — regularisation of need-based changes in independent houses and permission for lift installation in CHB dwelling units — at its meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad. A total of 35,000 CHB independent houses and flats are home to over 1.5 lakh residents in the city.

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The two agenda items are based on recommendations of a committee constituted by the CHB under the chairmanship of its Chief Executive Officer in May 2026.

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The committee on independent houses has recommended that demolition and reconstruction, as well as alterations, be permitted for all CHB independent houses, with the development control norms applicable to marla houses under the Chandigarh Building Rules (CBR) to apply at the time of seeking permission.

Wherever the ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) allowed under earlier need-based change orders are higher than what the CBR permits, allottees will be entitled to the higher of the two, according to the recommendations. The committee has also proposed protecting lawful construction already carried out under earlier need-based change orders, subject to allottees intimating such changes to the CHB within three months. The committee has also recommended that installation of lifts be permitted in all CHB flats and dwelling units, ending a prohibition that has applied since the township’s early housing schemes were launched. The committee, in its report, has observed that “lifts are no longer a luxury but a necessity.”

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Applications will have to be filed offline by a registered architect under a self-certification scheme, along with a modified building plan and a structural stability certificate as per Form-J of the CBR, 2017. These must be signed jointly by the architect and a structural engineer.

The area occupied by the lift well has been proposed for exemption from ground coverage and FAR calculations for group housing flats, though this exemption will not extend to independent dwelling units. Where construction of a lift within the building line is not feasible, adjoining government land may be used without transfer of ownership, the recommendations add.

The CHB will examine applications and communicate its decision within 30 days, and mandatory consent of all block residents will not be required before an application is filed. Non-consenting residents cannot be barred from later using the lift if they share the installation and maintenance costs.

Governor’s push behind the respite

“I have directed the CHB to regularise once and for all the need-based changes made in independent houses and flats besides allowing lifts at these dwelling units in the larger public interest. Residents have been grappling with notices and penalties since allotment. However, no encroachment on government land will be allowed,” said Gulab Chand Kataria, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, while speaking to The Tribune.