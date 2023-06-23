Biggest liquor haul in city, 2K boxes seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Crime Branch of the police claimed to have unearthed a racket of liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to other states with the recovery of 2,043 boxes of liquor, the biggest recovery made by the Chandigarh Police in the recent years.

The police said the boxes of liquor were stuffed in white bags piled up in a tin shed. Four workers, Lalu Chauhan, Deepak, Prem Kumar and Dinesh have been arrested and two pick-ups being used to transport the

liquor impounded. The police is probing as to who is the owner of the liquor.

On June 20, the police received a tip-off that liquor would be smuggled from the Dadu Majra colony to other states in a pick-up. A team of the Crime Branch reached the colony and signalled a white-coloured pick-up to stop. The driver of the vehicle disclosed his name as Kajheri resident Lalu Chauhan (24) and the other as Sector 53 residents Prem Kumar and Deepak, and Dinesh of Dhanas. A search of the vehicle yielded 204 boxes of liquor. The driver could not produce the permit/licence to carry the liquor.

The interrogation of the suspects revealed that the liquor was being supplied to other states illegally. A huge amount of illegal liquor was stored in an unauthorised godown at Dadu Majra.

The lock of the rented godown was broken after getting permission from the court and 1,839 boxes of different brands of illegal liquor were found in it. The godown was situated on agriculture land behind a car wash station.