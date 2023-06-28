Bihar native arrested with 195 liquor boxes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The UT police arrested a man for allegedly smuggling liquor from Chandigarh and seized a jeep carrying 195 boxes of liquor. A team of the Sector 31 police station was patrolling in the area. They stopped a pick-up jeep, driven by Raushan Kumar, a resident of Bihar, for checking.

The police said during checking, it was found that the suspect was illegally carrying 195 boxes of liquor in his vehicle. He failed to produce any licence or permit for the liquor.

The police said during questioning, the suspect revealed that the liquor was meant to be smuggled to Gujarat. The role of a liquor contractor based in the Industrial Area, Phase II, here, has come under scanner as the liquor belongs to him. Meanwhile, a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 61/1/14 of Excise Act has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.