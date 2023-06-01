Bihar native held with ganja

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 31

The police arrested a man under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The suspect was identified as Mohammad Hakim, a resident of Bihar.

On May 30, a team of the detective staff of the police was patrolling the Kalka-Ramnagar area when a person holding a carry bag was stopped on suspicion. His search led to recovery of 1.75 kg of ganja.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the Kalka police station.