Bike rams into pole, 1 dead, another hurt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

A man was killed and another injured after the motorcycle they were riding met with an accident at Sector 52 on Thursday night. The victims were not wearing helmets.

The police received information that two bike riders had met with an accident. The PCR reached the scene and took the injured to the hospital, where one of them was declared dead on arrival, while the second was admitted.

SI Suresh Kumar, incharge of the Sector 61 police post, said the rider lost control of the bike and rammed it into a pole.

The identity of the deceased was yet to be established, said the police. “They were not carrying any ID on them. The other identified himself as Lucky and was admitted to the hospital. But today when we went to the hospital to record his statement, he was found missing,” he said.

The body has been kept at the hospital mortuary and efforts were being made to identify the victim. “The bike bore a Haryana registration number. We are verifying its ownership,” said the police.

An inquest proceeding has been initiated at the Sector 36 police station.