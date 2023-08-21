Bike stolen from dharna site in Mohali

Mohali, August 20
A Fatehgarh Sahib resident reported theft of his motorcycle from the Qaumi Insaf Morcha site here.
In his complaint to the police, Gurinder Singh, stated that his motorcycle was stolen from the ‘morcha’ site on Sunday.
The complainant stated that he had come to participate in the ‘morcha’ on Saturday. When he was leaving in the evening, he found his bike stolen. A case has been registered in this regard at the Mataur police station.
