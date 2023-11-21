Bike taxi driver assaulted in Mohali, four booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 20

The police booked four persons for assaulting a bike taxi driver near the Cheema light point here yesterday.

The victim, identified as Jagdeep Singh, who received sharp injuries on head, hand and leg, was admitted to a private hospital.

The victim stated that he had halted after dropping a passenger when Ferozepur residents Sukhdeep Singh and Sukhtaj Singh, Harjeet Singh of Chajjumajra and an unidentified person attacked him with sharp weapons.

Passersby informed the police, but the assailants fled the spot after threatening him with dire consequences.

A case of rioting has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

The police said they were investigating the matter and old enmity was likely to be the reason behind the attack.

