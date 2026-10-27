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Home / Chandigarh / Bike-taxi rider dies in accident

Bike-taxi rider dies in accident

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A 36-year-old bike-taxi rider, Brajesh Kumar, died after a vehicle hit his motorcycle near the Amartex T-point in Phase III around 11.40 pm on Saturday.
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Brajesh, who worked at IDBI Bank in Phase 3B2 and operated a bike-taxi in his spare time, was heading towards Phase V when a speeding car hit his motorcycle. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase VI, where he succumbed to injuries.

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Following a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, the police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS on Sunday.

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