Bike-taxi rider dies in accident

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Brajesh, who worked at IDBI Bank in Phase 3B2 and operated a bike-taxi in his spare time, was heading towards Phase V when a speeding car hit his motorcycle. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase VI, where he succumbed to injuries.

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Following a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Dhanas, the police registered a case under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the BNS on Sunday.