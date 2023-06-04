Bike taxi rider held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

A 36-year-old ‘bike taxi’ rider has been arrested by the District Crime Cell (DCC) of the UT police while possessing 26.52 grams of heroin. The police claimed that he supplied drugs in the tricity.

The suspect, identified as Sunil, alias Lellu, a resident of Maloya, was nabbed from near the cremation ground in Mani Majra. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him.

During interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he used to procure heroin from a Nigerian who resides in Dwarka, New Delhi. He further revealed that he had been driving a bike taxi in the tricity for the past three years and used to supply drugs on the same bike.